Yvette Cooper quashes ID card idea after Labour frontbencher says ‘on the table’
Shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock says ID cards ‘so helpful’ in controlling borders
Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper has slapped down her close colleague Stephen Kinnock after he said the party would consider bringing in ID cards to help control immigration.
Mr Kinnock, shadow minister for immigration, said identity cards should “certainly be on the table” as one solution to control small boat crossings and migrants working illegally in the UK.
Despite huge controversy over the issue during the New Labour era, Mr Kinnock told Times Radio: “That is certainly something that Labour is reviewing and will be looking at very carefully.”
