MPs demand answers from cabinet secretary on Suella Braverman’s ‘security breaches’
Exclusive: Powerful Commons committee could launch full inquiry – after Rishi Sunak failed to deny Simon Case’s advice was ignored
MPs have demanded the Cabinet Secretary answer detailed questions behind “alleged breaches of security” by Suella Braverman, piling fresh pressure on Rishi Sunak over the controversy.
A powerful Commons committee has written to Simon Case – and to the prime minister himself – after Mr Sunak failed to deny the top civil servant’s advice was ignored before the home secretary was reappointed.
“What established processes are available to the Cabinet Secretary for dealing with alleged breaches of security by ministers?” one question asks.
A second demands to know: “Following completion of the investigation, what is the form of the advice provided to the Prime Minister by the Cabinet Secretary on the appropriate action?”
The move could – as revealed by The Independent – even lead to a full inquiry by the public administration and constitutional affairs committee into what Mr Case told Mr Sunak.
“Depending on your response, the Committee may wish to pursue this issue further,” the letter, sent by the committee’s Conservative chair William Wragg reads.
Before Ms Braverman was accused of ignoring advice to avoid “wretched” overcrowding at the Manston asylum seeker centre, she was under pressure over her earlier breach of the ministerial code.
The home secretary was sacked by Liz Truss for releasing sensitive information from a personal email about plans to loosen immigration rules – but was brought back by Mr Sunak six days later.
The Cabinet Secretary was reported to be “livid” and Mr Sunak – at the Commons dispatch box – failed to deny that his advice not to reappoint Ms Braverman was ignored.
The prime minister has been accused of a “grubby deal” to send the arch-right winger to the Home Office, in return for her support get him to No 10 and defeat Boris Johnson’s challenge.
Standing outside No 10, in his first words as prime minister, Mr Sunak had promised the country: “This government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level.”
