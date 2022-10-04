Tories facing ‘wipe-out’ as new poll gives Labour 25-point lead after disastrous mini-Budget
Tories ‘could be out of power for generation’, says pollster Savanta ComRes
A new poll has given Labour a 25-point lead over the Conservatives, setting Liz Truss on track for a “wipe-out” at the next general election.
The survey by Savanta ComRes is the latest in a string of polls showing a collapse in support for the Tories in the wake of Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-Budget.
The pollster said that the Labour lead was the biggest ever recorded by the company and could leave the Tories out of power for a generation.
