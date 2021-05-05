Inside Politics: Labour left warns of ‘disaster’ ahead at local elections
Some MPs are now questioning Keir Starmer’s future as leader – as polling points to bad defeats in Hartlepool and elsewhere, Adam Forrest
e have a summer of big screen blockbusters to look forward – including Black Widow, Godzilla vs Kong and No Time to Die – after Odeon revealed it is re-opening cinemas on 17 May. “We’ve all missed the magic,” said the chain. Our blockbuster spring elections are now only 24 hours away, with all kinds of high-octane drama and juicy plotlines ahead. Labour certainly appears to be “missing the magic”. Keir Starmer is heading for a humiliating defeat in Hartlepool, as internal polling shows it will now take an incredible plot twist for the party to hold onto its heartland seat.
Inside the bubble
Political commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for today:
