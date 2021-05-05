W

e have a summer of big screen blockbusters to look forward – including Black Widow, Godzilla vs Kong and No Time to Die – after Odeon revealed it is re-opening cinemas on 17 May. “We’ve all missed the magic,” said the chain. Our blockbuster spring elections are now only 24 hours away, with all kinds of high-octane drama and juicy plotlines ahead. Labour certainly appears to be “missing the magic”. Keir Starmer is heading for a humiliating defeat in Hartlepool, as internal polling shows it will now take an incredible plot twist for the party to hold onto its heartland seat.

Inside the bubble

Political commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for today: