Liz Truss odds to leave this year cut as pressure grows on PM

Liz Truss remains odds-on to go this year as Tory MPs publicly call for her to resign.

Waning confidence in Ms Truss’s political and economic credibility follows weeks of financial turmoil as markets were sent reeling by former chancellor Kwasi Kwateng’s so-called mini-Budget.

Betfair Exchange made the prime minister 4/7 to leave her role before 2023 - down from 8/11 since Monday when Jeremy Hunt scrapped most of her mini-Budget.