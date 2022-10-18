✕ Close Moment Liz Truss appears in Commons after mystery absence

Liz Truss has insisted that she will lead the Conservatives into the next general election, in spite of a new poll showing that her party faces a wipeout.

Speaking to the BBC, she admitted she made “mistakes” and went “too far too fast” with reforms that triggered economic turmoil.

However, she said that she was “completely committed to delivering for this country” despite questions over who was now in control of government policy.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Hunt said Ms Truss will remain prime minister at Christmas, despite a growing campaign among Tory backbenchers to oust her.

Mr Hunt called on critics within the Conservative Party to “give her a chance” and denied that he had ambitions to succeed her as PM.

Earlier on Monday, the new chancellor ripped up the government’s controversial economic plan, dramatically reversing most of the tax cuts and spending plans that Ms Truss and his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng announced less than a month ago.