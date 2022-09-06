Boris Johnson and the new prime minister Liz Truss will fly separately to meet the Queen at Balmoral on Tuesday, doubling the carbon emissions of their journeys.

The estimated carbon footprint of a flight from London Heathrow to Aberdeen International Airport is around 196 kg of carbon dioxide, while a train ticket from London Kings Cross to Aberdeen emits around 29.5 kg.

The pair are expected to fly on private jets, as the schedule may need to change depending on the Queen’s timetable and the weather,The Independent understands.