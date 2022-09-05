✕ Close Moment Liz Truss is announced as new Tory leader and next prime minister

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Liz Truss has been warned that there is “no more time to waste” in tackling the cost of living crisis, after defeating Tory leadership Rishi Sunak in a bruising six-week race to succeed Boris Johnson.

The foreign secretary faced warnings of one of the toughest in-trays of any new PM in decades as she is handed the keys to No 10 at Balmoral on Tuesday, with Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford among many insisting that “action is needed now” to “save millions from hardship this winter”.

Sir Graham Brady, the 1922 Committee chair, announced on Monday that Ms Truss had won the contest with 57 per cent of the vote – the slimmest margin of any Tory leader appointed by party members, in a race marked by blue-on-blue attacks and dire warnings over her economic plans.

In contrast with her campaign rhetoric, reports suggest Ms Truss is considering freezing energy bills if she wins the keys to No 10, with The Times suggesting the package could be on the scale of the Covid furlough scheme introduced by Mr Sunak while chancellor.