Companies will halt investment and effectively “go on strike” until they receive more clarity from Liz Truss’s government on its economic plan, one of the country’s top business figures has warned.

Martin Sorrell, founder of advertising giant WWP, claimed Ms Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had fuelled uncertainty with the “the lack of specific plan” for public finances.

“We have a whacking great communications gap at the moment, a black hole in terms in communications. Businesses will just go on strike – they won’t invest until they see some clarity,” he told BBC Radio 4’s World at One.