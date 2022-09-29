Mini-Budget is ‘right plan’ despite market turmoil, Liz Truss insists

Liz Truss has insisted the government’s tax-cutting measures are the “right plan” in the face of rising energy bills and to get the economy growing despite market turmoil sparked by the chancellor’s mini-Budget.

In her first public comments since the mini-Budget chaos, the prime minister defended Kwasi Kwarteng’s measures, insisting “urgent action” was needed, although she admitted the government’s decisions have been “controversial”.

“You have to look at what situation this country would be in if we hadn’t have acted,” Ms Truss said.

“What we’ve done is taken decisive action.”

