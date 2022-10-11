Liz Truss should be “given the benefit of the doubt”, the head of investment banking giant JPMorgan Chase has said after the prime minister brought the UK to the brink of financial crisis during her first month in office.

Despite many regarding Ms Truss as having potentially got off to the worst start in No 10 in modern history, Jamie Dimon – the chief executive of the largest investment bank in the US – said that new governments “always have issues”.

“I would like to see the new prime minister, the new chancellor, be successful,” Mr Dimon told CNBC during the Techstars conference in London on Monday.