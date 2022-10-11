Jump to content

Liz Truss deserves ‘benefit of the doubt’ after sparking market turmoil, JP Morgan chief says

Jamie Dimon says he would ‘like to see the new PM be successful’

Andy Gregory
Tuesday 11 October 2022 17:48
Liz Truss has lower poll ratings than Theresa May pre-resignation and Boris Johnson at the height of the Partygate scandal

Liz Truss has lower poll ratings than Theresa May pre-resignation and Boris Johnson at the height of the Partygate scandal

(Getty Images)

Liz Truss should be “given the benefit of the doubt”, the head of investment banking giant JPMorgan Chase has said after the prime minister brought the UK to the brink of financial crisis during her first month in office.

Despite many regarding Ms Truss as having potentially got off to the worst start in No 10 in modern history, Jamie Dimon – the chief executive of the largest investment bank in the US – said that new governments “always have issues”.

“I would like to see the new prime minister, the new chancellor, be successful,” Mr Dimon told CNBC during the Techstars conference in London on Monday.

