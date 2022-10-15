Poll finds Truss has failed to gain voters’ confidence with dramatic U-turn
More than half applaud sacking of Kwarteng, but majority think she cannot regain trust
Just one in seven voters (15 per cent) say that Liz Truss’s dramatic U-turn on corporation tax and dismissal of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng have given them greater confidence in her leadership, according to a new poll.
More than half (52 per cent) said she was right to sack her chancellor following his catastrophic mini-Budget, against just 22 per cent who said she should have allowed him to stay.
But seven in 10 (71 per cent) said that Ms Truss cannot now regain the trust of the British public – including two-thirds (65 per cent) of those who voted Tory in the 2019 general election.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies