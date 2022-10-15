Poll finds Truss has failed to gain voters’ confidence with dramatic U-turn

Just one in seven voters (15 per cent) say that Liz Truss’s dramatic U-turn on corporation tax and dismissal of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng have given them greater confidence in her leadership, according to a new poll.

More than half (52 per cent) said she was right to sack her chancellor following his catastrophic mini-Budget, against just 22 per cent who said she should have allowed him to stay.

But seven in 10 (71 per cent) said that Ms Truss cannot now regain the trust of the British public – including two-thirds (65 per cent) of those who voted Tory in the 2019 general election.