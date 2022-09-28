Liz Truss bad for Britain on world stage, majority of voters say
More than half of Britons say prime minister isn’t up to job of representing UK abroad
Liz Truss does not have what it takes to best represent British interests when dealing with senior international leaders, according to more than half the people who have taken part in a newly published poll.
More than 52 per cent say they have little or no confidence that the prime minister will perform well on the world stage, with the same number holding that this comes after the country’s reputation was already seriously tarnished during the Boris Johnson years.
Pessimism about what lies ahead was also echoed by a majority (52 per cent) who believe that Brexit has damaged Britain, with a large number (46 per cent to 19 per cent) holding that the process has been badly mismanaged. Only 7 per cent thought that the UK’s standing in the world has been improved by the political situation in this country in the past few months.
