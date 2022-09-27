Markets treating UK like ‘developing country’ after Kwarteng budget, warns ex-US Treasury chief
Current turmoil ‘hallmark of situations where credibility lost’, says Larry Summers
Former US Treasury secretary Larry Summers has said that he did not expect markets to “get so bad so fast” following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s “utterly irresponsible” mini-Budget.
The senior figure – who advised presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama – said the markets were treating Britain like a developing country where “credibility” is lost.
“I was very pessimistic about the consequences of utterly irresponsible UK policy on Friday. But I did not expect markets to get so bad so fast,” Mr Summers tweeted.
