Provided he lasts that long, Kwasi Kwarteng will have his fate sealed on 23 November. That is the date the chancellor has chosen to release his medium-term fiscal plan, and the Office for Budget Responsibility will simultaneously publish a fresh set of forecasts for the economy.

These two elements were the missing links in Mr Kwarteng’s mini-Budget, presumably omitted because Mr Kwarteng, with that overconfidence he is becoming famous for, decided he could dispense with him. Investors begged to differ, sold down sterling and the rest is a debacle of historic proportions. The chancellor doubled down over the weekend, with mouth-watering talk of yet more unfunded tax cuts.

He refused to do anything to stem the run on the pound, until now. One of Mr Kwarteng’s predecessors used to be fond of saying, “when you’re in a hole, stop digging”. At last, Mr Kwarteng has bowed to the inevitable.