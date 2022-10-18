1922 Committee ‘held secret talks’ to discuss Liz Truss removal as MPs demand rule change
Rebels want ‘grace period’ ended – but doubt over how many MPs needed to oppose PM to force her out
Senior members of the powerful 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers are said to have held secret talks to discuss the possibility MPs will soon demand Liz Truss is replaced as prime minister.
More than 100 MPs are reportedly ready to submit letters of no-confidence to Sir Graham Brady – the head of the committee which organises leadership contests – in a bid to oust the PM.
While current rules means Ms Truss should be safe from a confidence vote for 12 month, Tory backbenchers have been talking about how the “grace period” rule might be changed in bid to force Ms Truss out.
