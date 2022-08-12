Liz Truss’s solar panel crackdown ‘more pain for farmers’ MPs and campaigners warn

Liz Truss’s plans to stop farmers putting solar panels in their fields risks placing them under greater financial pressure, and fails to recognise the extent to which crops are now used for polluting biofuels, new research suggests.

Ms Truss reiterated her desire to crack down on solar power this week, saying she would stop farmers from “filling fields with paraphernalia like solar farms”.

But new research by think tank Green Alliance found biofuel production in the UK uses 77 times more arable land than farmland used for solar panels.