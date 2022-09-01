Liz Truss refuses to say if Donald Trump is ‘friend or foe’
Foreign secretary angered Emmanuel Macron by suggesting ‘jury is out’ on French president
Liz Truss has refused to say whether Donald Trump is a “friend or foe”, after sparking a diplomatic incident by suggesting that “the jury is out” on which camp French president Emmanuel Macron sits in.
Following her comment at a Conservative leadership hustings last week, Mr Macron warned she could cause “serious problems” in the Anglo-French relationship, insisting that he regarded the UK as a friend “regardless of its leaders, and sometimes in spite of its leaders”.
At the final hustings of the campaign to succeed Boris Johnson, in Wembley on Wednesday, Ms Truss chose her words more diplomatically.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies