Liz Truss admits UK faces economic ‘disruption’ because of mini-Budget
Doing things differently means ‘disruption in short term’, says PM
Liz Truss has admitted her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget caused “disruption” as she vowed to “do things differently” from previous Conservatives leaders.
As Tories prepare for their annual conference, the prime minister warned the country faced a “difficult winter” ahead as she made clear she had no plans to change course her radical, borrowing-fuelled tax-cutting agenda.
“I recognise there has been disruption, but it was really, really important we were able to get help to families as soon as possible,” the PM told broadcasters on Friday – pointing to the cap on the cost per unit of energy.
