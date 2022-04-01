Long Covid will have a continuing, cumulative and significant effect on the UK’s economy by blighting people’s lives, an infectious diseases doctor has warned.

The condition, which can even affect vaccinated people, is likely to arise from high levels of coronavirus infection after the government dropped all restrictions in England, according to Nathalie MacDermott.

Sufferers of post-Covid-19 syndrome, known as long Covid, may have health problems for many months – and possibly years – after being infected with the disease.