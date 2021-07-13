Freedom day will be ‘exact opposite’, parents of long Covid sufferers warn MPs
Easing coronavirus restrictions on 19 July will ‘sentence thousands of children to a stolen childhood’, reports Chiara Giordano
Freedom day is likely to be the “exact opposite” for thousands of people, the parents of children with long Covid have warned MPs.
Boris Johnson, the prime minister, on Monday announced almost all social distancing restrictions will be scrapped on 19 July on what has been dubbed “freedom day”.
But members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus heard how long Covid sufferers and those classed as clinically extremely vulnerable are anxious about the move.
