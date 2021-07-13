Coronavirus news - live: India’s top medical body warns third wave ‘imminent’ as states flag vaccine shortage
India’s biggest association of doctors has warned that a third wave of Covid-19 is “inevitable and imminent”, and urged the central and state governments not to let their guard down.
The Indian Medical Association said that in many parts of the country, both the government and the people are being complacent and engaging in mass gatherings without following Covid-appropriate norms.
It said: “Tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel, religious fervour are needed, but can wait for a few more months.”
This comes after pictures went viral last week of people in India flocking to domestic tourism hotspots as the number of coronavirus cases declined and restrictions eased.
The Delhi government has warned that several vaccination centres will be closed as the national capital has run out of vaccines. The inoculation drive was also stopped in 24 out of 30 districts in the state of Odisha due to a shortage of shots.
Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning to Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine, saying that data suggests there is an increased risk of a rare neurological disorder after inoculation.
And South Korea, which is battling a surge in infections, reported more than 1,000 daily cases for a seventh consecutive day on Tuesday morning.
Mixing and matching Covid vaccines a ‘dangerous trend,’ says WHO
The World Health Organisation has advised against mixing and matching of Covid-19 vaccines from different manufacturers, terming it a “dangerous trend” because there is little data available on its effects for now.
The UN health body’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan was quoted by Reuters as saying: “It's a little bit of a dangerous trend here. We are in a data-free, evidence-free zone as far as mix and match.”
Dr NK Arora, member of India’s Covid task force, had reportedly said last month that the country plans to study a regimen of mixing Covid-19 vaccines.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Tuesday 13 July, 2021.
