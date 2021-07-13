Number of children out of school increases 30% in one week as Covid ‘crisis’ hits education

The number of pupils off school due to Covid-related reasons has increased by 30 per cent in a week, which a union said pointed towards a “crisis” hitting education.

More than 800,000 students in England did not attend school last week as they were self-isolating, according to the latest government figures.

The Department for Education (DfE) said the number of state school pupils out of school is rising and at the highest level since March, when all pupils were allowed back in class amid the pandemic.

It was also a 31 per cent rise on the numbers self-isolating the week before, which was the previous record-high since spring.

On 8 July, an estimated 11.2 per cent - over 820,000 students - were off school due to having confirmed or suspected Covid, self-isolating after being identified as a potential contact or school closures linked to coronavirus.

This was up from 8.5 per cent on 1 July and 5.1 per cent on 24 June.

Speaking about the latest data, Geoff Barton from the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said: “This further large increase in Covid-related pupil absence is more evidence, if it were needed, of the crisis in schools and colleges caused directly by the rules requiring teachers to send home large numbers of children to self-isolate who do not necessarily have the virus.”

He added: “The government’s decision to end this disruptive policy when the autumn term begins now heralds another huge set of challenges for education settings.

“They need substantial support, both financially and practically, in setting up on-site asymptomatic testing for students when they return in September, installing high-quality air ventilation systems and in having robust outbreak management plans ready.”

Last week, Gavin Williamson said school “bubbles” - which keeps pupils and teachers in groups to minimise mixing - are set to be scrapped as Covid measures are eased across England from 19 July.

Concerns have been raised in recent weeks about the interpretation of rules which have resulted in large groups of pupils being sent home for 10 days if another pupil in their bubble tests positive for Covid-19.

Around 624,000 pupils were self-isolating last Thursday due to potential contact with a Covid case in an educational setting, the DfE estimated.

This is compared to 123,000 self-isolating due to potential contact with a case outside of education.

The government figures also showed 39,000 pupils were off school after testing positive for Covid and 35,000 with a suspected infection last Thursday, when the latest available data is from.