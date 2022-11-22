Manston asylum centre now empty after thousands moved to hotels

The Manston asylum centre which sparked huge controversy over “Dickensian” conditions and overcrowding is now empty after thousands of migrants were moved into hotels.

More than 4,000 asylum seekers had been held at the processing facility in Kent earlier this month despite its maximum capacity being only 1,600.

The government still faces legal action after some migrants were held for several weeks at the former military base, designed only to host people for up to 24 hours.