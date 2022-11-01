Irked Rishi Sunak ‘unlikely’ to watch Hancock in I’m a Celebrity, says No 10
MPs ‘should be working hard for constituents’: PM signals disapproval of TV booking
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has made clear his disapproval of Matt Hancock’s decision to take time away from parliament to appear on TV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.
Mr Hancock did not inform the PM of his intention to appear on the show ahead of his announcement as a contestant earlier today.
He immediately had the Conservative whip withdrawn, and must now sit in the Commons as an independent.
