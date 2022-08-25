Matt Hancock has become the first MP to join the Metaverse, the virtual reality world championed by Mark Zuckerberg.

The former Tory health secretary shared his personalised avatar on the “exciting” online venture – sparking strong reaction on social media where the image was described as “creepy”.

Some commentators suggested they would need therapy after seeing the virtual version of Hancock, while others noted that the ex-cabinet minister looked more “buff” in the Metaverse.