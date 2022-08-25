Matt Hancock shares ‘creepy’ Metaverse avatar as he becomes first MP to join
Metaverse ‘incredibly important and exciting’, says former health secretary
Matt Hancock has become the first MP to join the Metaverse, the virtual reality world championed by Mark Zuckerberg.
The former Tory health secretary shared his personalised avatar on the “exciting” online venture – sparking strong reaction on social media where the image was described as “creepy”.
Some commentators suggested they would need therapy after seeing the virtual version of Hancock, while others noted that the ex-cabinet minister looked more “buff” in the Metaverse.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies