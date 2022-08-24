Cost of living news – live: Calls for £15 minimum wage as energy price cap to rise
Trade Unions Congress calls for change for lowest-paid workers ‘as soon as possible’
Unions have called for a £15-an-hour minimum wage to be introduced in the cost-of-living crisis, which is set to worsen later this week as the energy price cap rises.
The Trades Unions Congress said a minimum wage increase was needed “as soon as possible” as millions of low-paid workers were “being pushed to the brink by eye-watering bills and soaring prices”.
The hourly wage floor for adults over 23 sits at £9.50, with lower rates for younger workers and apprentices.
Labour announced proposals at the weekend to factor in the cost of living when setting the minimum wage.
It comes as household budgets are set to tighten further on Friday when regulator Ofgem announces a new energy price cap, which sets the maximum amount customers on standard tariffs can be charged.
Experts are forecasting another huge rise from £1,971 to potentially as much as £3,600 as global gas prices continue to soar.
Minister says universal freezing of energy bills ‘not best solution'
James Heappey has said he does not believe a universial freezing of energy bills is the way to go to support people during the cost of living crisis in winter.
He said “more targeted” packages are “probably the better solution” to get money to those who needs it most:
Truss ‘in the business of cutting taxes’, minister says
There is not a part of Liz Truss’s body that “agrees with raising taxes”, a minister has said.
James Heappey, who is supporting the foreign secretary’s bid for Tory leader, was asked whether people should be expecting to pay more tax as a result of Truss’ pledge to reverse the rise in national insurance contributions.
The armed forces minister told Times Radio said: “I think she’s been very clear that she’s in the business of cutting taxes.”
What will happen with the energy price cap this week?
Ofgem, the UK energy industry regulator, will make its latest announcement regarding the energy price cap.
Experts forecast another huge rise in the maximum amount utility companies can charge their customers on standard tariffs as global gas prices soar.
Joe Sommerlad has the latest on the announcement:
When is Ofgem's next energy price cap announcement?
Latest Ofgem rise expected to take standard tariffs to £3,600, experts warn
Unions calls for minimum wage to increase to £15-an-hour
Trade unions have published a roadmap to raise the minimum wage to £15 an hour and warned that the government’s promised “high-wage economy” needs more than “wishful thinking”.
The Trades Union Congress (TUC) proposal says a £15 minimum wage is needed “as soon as possible”, with an escalating cost-of-living crisis hitting after years of wage stagnation.
Jon Stone, our policy correspondent, reports:
Trade unions unveil plan for £15 minimum wage as cost-of-living crisis bites
Government promise of ‘high wage economy’ needs more than ‘wishful thinking’, unions say
