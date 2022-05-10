Menopause symptoms can be curbed by cognitive behavioural therapy, trial finds
‘I was breaking out into full sweats no matter the time or weather,’ says woman
Debilitating symptoms of the menopause can be curbed by group cognitive behavioural therapy, according to new research.
The clinical trial, carried out by Breast Cancer Now, found menopausal women with breast cancer, who went through six weeks of group cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) with a breast cancer nurse, said their symptoms of the menopause became substantially less difficult to cope with.
While the prevalence of their menopausal symptoms was curbed by just over a quarter after going through group CBT - a popular form of therapy that helps people change unhealthy patterns of behaviour and thinking.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies