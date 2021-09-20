Mental health needs urgent extra funding after ‘catastrophic’ impact of pandemic, doctors warn
A record 1.5 million people received mental health support in June, explains Lamiat Sabin
Ministers should prioritise mental health in the NHS Covid recovery plan by pledging a significant cash injection to deal with record levels of cases, psychiatrists have said.
The pandemic’s impact on the NHS’s ability to deal with a backlog of mental health cases has been “catastrophic”, according to the Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCP).
Failure to allocate more funding could “wipe out years of progress,” the doctors warned.
