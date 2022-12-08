Jump to content

‘Absolutely shocked’: Rishi Sunak turns on Tory peer Michelle Mone over Covid contract allegations

PM confirms lingerie millionaire has lost Conservative whip – after she took leave of absence from Lords

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Wednesday 07 December 2022 17:54
Rishi Sunak says he's ‘absolutely shocked’ by Mone's Covid contract allegations

Rishi Sunak has turned on the scandal-hit Tory peer Michelle Mone, telling MPs he is “absolutely shocked” by the allegations about Covid contracts.

The prime minister also confirmed the lingerie millionaire has lost the Conservative whip – after she announced a leave of absence from the House of Lords to try to clear her name.

Until now, ministers have declined to comment on the allegations, over lucrative contracts given to the company PPE Medpro which she recommended to ministers.

