During a firey PMQs debate on housing targets, Keir Starmer accused Rishi Sunak of "crippling" housing in the UK.

After referring to last week's offer of Labour votes to get planning reforms passed, Sir Starmer said the issue was "bigger than politics."

He asked: "Why would he rather cripple house building than work with us to get those targets though?"

In response, the prime minister said the Torys won't work with Labour on housing, and rather "look at their record on housing."

