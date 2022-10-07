Nadhim Zahawi says sorry for economic ‘train wreck’ in Question Time clash with Piers Morgan
‘Of course I’m sorry, absolutely’ the Tory MP evenutally said, after being pushed by his fellow guest
Nadhim Zahawi has apologised for the economic chaos that followed the prime minister’s ‘mini’ budget during a heated debate on Question Time.
The chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster was confronted by Piers Morgan who argued Liz Truss “tanked” the economy with her new fiscal package.
He said that a “great person” would concede that they had made a mistake and let someone else take over.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.