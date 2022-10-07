Winter blackouts: Nadhim Zahawi promises power cuts are ‘highly unlikely’

Energy blackouts this winter are “highly unlikely,” Nadhim Zahawi told Question Time last night, 6 October, as the National Grid warns that households could face blackouts for up to three hours at a time in the coming months.

The electricity systems operator has said that this winter could see the first planned blackouts, also known as “rota load shedding,” since the 1970s.

“It is highly unlikely because of the preparation we’ve made... this is a worst case scenario,” Mr Zahawi said.

