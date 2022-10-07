✕ Close How is the government going to help businesses with their energy bills?

British households face rolling blackouts if gas imports fall short of demand this winter, National Grid has warned.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created “unprecedented turmoil and volatility” in energy markets, the company said on Thursday, adding that there could be pre-planned power cuts across the country in three-hour slots to give priority to power plants.

Britain leans heavily on gas for power stations and on electricity imported from continental Europe, which is facing an energy crisis as Putin’s war disrupts supplies.

Prime minister Liz Truss has ruled out launching an energy-saving public information campaign, despite blackout warnings.

She has previously said she would not be telling people to ration their energy use this winter and during the Conservative Party leadership contest, Ms Truss also said there would be no energy rationing.

Meanwhile, people are being encouraged to sign up with their electricity supplier to a scheme which will give them money back on their bills to shift their use of power away from times of high demand to help prevent blackouts.