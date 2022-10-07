Energy news – live: Britain to face three-hour blackouts if gas imports stall
Prime minister rules out energy-saving information campaign
British households face rolling blackouts if gas imports fall short of demand this winter, National Grid has warned.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created “unprecedented turmoil and volatility” in energy markets, the company said on Thursday, adding that there could be pre-planned power cuts across the country in three-hour slots to give priority to power plants.
Britain leans heavily on gas for power stations and on electricity imported from continental Europe, which is facing an energy crisis as Putin’s war disrupts supplies.
Prime minister Liz Truss has ruled out launching an energy-saving public information campaign, despite blackout warnings.
She has previously said she would not be telling people to ration their energy use this winter and during the Conservative Party leadership contest, Ms Truss also said there would be no energy rationing.
Meanwhile, people are being encouraged to sign up with their electricity supplier to a scheme which will give them money back on their bills to shift their use of power away from times of high demand to help prevent blackouts.
Government working with Ofgem and National Grid to reduce energy use, climate minister says
The government is supporting Ofgem to develop ways for business and consumers to reduce energy use at peak times, climate minister Graham Stuart said.
He told LBC: “We’ve worked with Ofgem and National Grid and others to make sure we’ve got the maximum flex we can, in the very unlikely scenario there was a supply shortage.
“And that’s why coming up with... we’ve worked with them, they’re talking to the big gas users and the commercial sector about a voluntary scheme there where they might, you know, be paid to reduce their demand at peak moments.
“Because for us it’s all about the peak, it’s about meeting these peaks rather than the kind of overall usage in terms of security of supply, and likewise using the smart meter technology that’s been installed in many homes to allow people to, again voluntarily, reduce their usage and get rewarded for doing so.”
Asked how rewards would work, he said: “That is being led by Ofgem, and I’m not personally responsible for the means in which that’s delivered so I don’t quite know, but we’re supporting them to come up with practical schemes that allow that to happen.”
Climate minister says ‘we’re not a nanny-state government'
Climate minister Graham Stuart has said “we’re not a nanny-state government” and outlined why a general message to use less energy would “probably make no difference”.
Speaking to LBC and asked why the Prime Minister might be opposed to a public information campaign on reducing energy consumption, Mr Stuart said: “Technically, a general campaign about reducing energy would probably make no difference to our energy security. So, that would be a good reason not to do it.
“We’re also hesitant to tell people what they should do when we’re not a nanny-state government. What we are prepared to do is talk to the big energy users and talk to consumers with smart technology about rewarding them for reducing energy at the peak times.
“The danger is if you had a sort of general ‘use less energy’ message that the wrong lessons would be taken on board by people.”
Liz Truss blocks energy saving campaign ‘on ideological grounds’
Liz Truss has blocked plans for a public information campaign asking people to save energy over the winter, reportedly because she is “ideologically opposed” to the idea.
Government ministers on Friday morning confirmed that they would not be urging people to keep an eye on their usage despite warnings from National Grid of possibly rolling blackouts.
Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg is said to have been keen on a £15 million campaign as a relatively cost-effective way of reducing the UK’s energy usage at a time of surging prices and scarcity.
The “light touch” and would have recommended measures designed to help people save up to £300 a year – including lower the temperature of of boilers and turning down radiators in empty rooms.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone has more:
Rees-Mogg: New oil and gas licensing will boost UK economy and energy security
A new licensing round for oil and gas exploration will boost both the UK’s economy and energy security, business and energy secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has insisted.
The UK government minister spoke out as the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) began the 33rd round of offshore licences.
Licences are being made available for sectors of the North Sea - known as blocks - with the NSTA estimating that over 100 may be granted.
Speaking ahead of the process getting under way on Friday, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine means it is now more important than ever that we make the most of sovereign energy resources, strengthening our energy security now and into the future.
“Ensuring our energy independence means exploiting the full potential of our North Sea assets to boost domestic production - recognising that producing gas in the UK has a lower carbon footprint than importing from abroad.”
National Grid ‘cautiously confident’ it can keep the lights on
