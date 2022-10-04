Nadine Dorries calls on Liz Truss to hold a general election
‘If Liz wants a whole new mandate, she must take to the country’, ex-culture secretary says
Nadine Dorries, the former cabinet minister and a leading Boris Johnson ally, has called on Liz Truss to hold a general election to obtain a mandate for her policies.
Ms Dorries, who backed Ms Truss in the leadership election, said there was “widespread dismay” at the prime minister for ditching key parts of her predecessor’s agenda.
She complained that “three years of work” had effectively been put on hold.
