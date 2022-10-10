Nadine Dorries warns fellow Tories of ‘complete wipeout’ in early general election
Former culture secretary says Boris Johnson’s return cannot be ruled out but is ‘extremely unlikely’
Nadine Dorries has warned fellow Tories of a “complete wipeout” if there is an early general election – but dropped her call for Liz Truss to call one immediately.
The prime minister’s former ally – and now leading critic – also said Boris Johnson’s return to No 10 could not be ruled out, but called it “extremely unlikely”.
Amid the chaos of the Conservative conference, the former culture secretary accused Ms Truss of a disastrous “lurch to the right” and of proposing “cruel” tax-and-spend plans that would require an election win before they are carried out.
