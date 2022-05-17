Alex Davies was an 18-year-old student about to embark on his first year at university when he started National Action.

In three years, it would become the first neo-Nazi terrorist group ever banned in the UK, after followers stockpiled weapons, built a pipe bomb and even plotted to murder an MP.

Davies told his trial at Winchester Crown Court that fomenting a race war was not his intention, but declared himself a national socialist and said he wanted to create a “nationalist Britain, which would be a white Britain”.