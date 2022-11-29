National Grid delays triggering emergency plan to prevent blackouts
It would have been the first live run of the new Demand Flexibility Service, that sees households paid for cutting use
National Grid has decided against introducing emergency measures to avoid blackouts this Tuesday.
It had been considering using the new initiative to ease pressure on the system from tomorrow evening, when energy supply was forecast to be tight and French nuclear power plants would not be able to help with demand.
The Demand Flexibility Service aims to reduce energy use during times of high demand by paying households and businesses to shift use to off-peak times instead.
