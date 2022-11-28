✕ Close Boris Johnson supports Christmas appeal to send medical supplies to Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The city of Kherson continues to be battered by Russian shelling on a daily basis, despite having been liberated by Ukrainian forces earlier this month, according to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD).

“The city is vulnerable because it remains in range of most of Russia’s artillery systems, now firing from the east bank of the Dnipro River, from the rear of newly consolidated defensive lines,” the MoD said in its daily intelligence update.

The ministry added that 10 people were killed in one day alone on 24 November.

It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Ukrainians to brace for more Russian missile strikes which would further affect the power grid amid freezing temperatures.

“We understand that the terrorists are planning new strikes. We know this for a fact,” the Ukrainian president said in his nightly video address.

“And as long as they have missiles, they, unfortunately, will not calm down.”

Ukrainian authorities are continuing endeavors to restore electricity and water services after recent pummeling by Russian military strikes that vastly damaged infrastructure, with Mr Zelensky saying millions have seen their power restored.