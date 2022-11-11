Rishi Sunak says nurses’ pay demands ‘not affordable’ as union backs strike
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has ‘sympathy’ with nurses – but best way to help is bringing down inflation
Rishi Sunak has said pay demands from unions representing nurses are “not affordable,” as the threat of strike action that will hit operations and appointments looms.
The prime minister said he shared the public’s “respect and gratitude” for nurses, and that he was pleased the health secretary was meeting unions to resolve the issue.
Steve Barclay held “cordial” talks with RCN general secretary Pat Cullen, but it is understood that the health secretary refused to negotiate over the 17.6 per cent pay rise demand.
