Liz Truss protocol bill is economic and political risk for Northern Ireland, report finds
Traders will be caught between breaking UK regulations or international rules
Liz Truss’s legislation to tear up post-Brexit arrangements for the Irish border will bring “new levels of economic and political uncertainty” for Northern Ireland, a new report has warned.
The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill risks worsening inter-community relations, leaving traders in the province caught between two regulatory regimes and escalating tensions between London and Brussels, warned the report from the UK in a Changing Europe (UKICE) think tank.
It was published as the bill begins its passage through the House of Lords, where peers are expected to block or fundamentally alter it over the coming weeks.
