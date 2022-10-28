Labour attacks ‘disgraceful’ delay as Online Safety Bill dropped from schedule
Government ‘can’t decide if it wants to keep children safe online’, says Labour’s Lucy Powell
Labour has attacked another “disgraceful” delay to the Tory government’s Online Safety Bill after it was dropped from the Commons schedule.
On Wednesday a junior culture minister failed to deny the crucial legislation – aimed at regulating social media giants – had been pulled from the promised timetable following previous delays.
The Independent understands the bill has been delayed to give MPs time to consider new amendments set to be introduced by the Rishi Sunak government – but the plan is to bring it back within weeks.
