United Nations goals to fight poverty and injustice 'missing' from Liz Truss's aid strategy

The 2015 blueprint – agreed by 195 nations – is meant to be ’fully embedded in planned activity of each department‘

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Wednesday 18 May 2022 18:35
The foreign secretary was told the omission is 'astonishing'

Flagship United Nations goals to fight extreme poverty and injustice in poor countries have been left out of a new UK overseas aid strategy, triggering fresh criticism of Liz Truss.

The 2015 blueprint – committing countries to stamp out hunger, provide clean water and quality education and tackle gender inequality – is meant to be “fully embedded in planned activity of each government department”.

But the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are mentioned only once in the foreign secretary’s new 30-page strategy, and only to state that the UK “support achieving” the ambitions.

