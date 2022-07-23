Jump to content
Prince Harry wins bid to challenge Home Office ban on him paying for UK security

Duke of Sussex taking legal action over decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and family when visiting from America

Chiara Giordano
Friday 22 July 2022 11:44
The Duke of Sussex has won a bid to bring a High Court challenge against the Home Office over his UK security arrangements.

Prince Harry is taking legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when visiting from north America.

In the first stage of the case earlier this month, the duke’s lawyers asked Mr Justice Swift to grant permission for a full hearing to have a judge review the Home Office’s decision.

