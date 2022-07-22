Prince George grins in photo taken by Duchess of Cambridge to mark ninth birthday

A new photograph of Prince George has been released to mark the future king’s ninth birthday.

The image was taken by the prince’s mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, on holiday in the UK. It shows Prince George smiling into the camera on a beach.

Kate Middleton is known for taking pictures of her children - Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte - to mark milestones in their lives.

The duchess photographed the Duchess of Cornwall for the cover of Country Life magazine’s 125th anniversary edition earlier in July.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.