Priti Patel has said her record as home secretary “speaks volumes” as the senior Tory figure made clear that she wants to stay on in the role when Boris Johnson’s successor enters No 10 next month.

The cabinet minister – who has not backed either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership – set out her case on Tuesday when asked about the next PM.

Asked if she wanted to remain in her role at the Home Office, the controversial figure told Sky News: “That’s the choice of the next leader.”