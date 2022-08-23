Rishi Sunak says he will do 'whatever it takes' to make Rwanda deportation plans work

Rishi Sunak has said that he is prepared to do “whatever it takes” to make plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda successful.

The Tory leadership candidate described illegal migration as an “emergency.”

Home secretary Priti Patel introduced the agreement to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda to claim asylum there, but legal challenges grounded the first deportation flight due to take off in June.

“I will do whatever it takes to make the Rwanda plan work... as Prime Minister, that is what I will deliver,” the former chancellor said.

