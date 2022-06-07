Private rental market shrinking drastically as landlords sell up

Over half of rental properties sold in March this year did not return to the rental market, report says

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Tuesday 07 June 2022 17:48
Comments
<p>New research reveals full extent of landlords’ exit from private rental market</p>

New research reveals full extent of landlords’ exit from private rental market

(Getty Images)

The UK property rental market is shrinking drastically, leading a new report to warn that rents could be driven up.

The outnumbering of prospective tenants to rentals may be partly due to pandemic-born patterns of hybrid and remote working, which have allowed people to choose locations without having to consider the office commute, the report by Propertymark, the trade body for estate agents, said.

According to the report, the average number of properties that estate agents in the UK reported they were currently advertising for rent decreased from 30.4 to just 15.6 between March 2019 and March 2022, revealing a significant reduction in places available for renters to live.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in