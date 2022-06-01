The fight to end illegal evictions

During the early months of the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, as we waited anxiously inside our homes for health experts to understand more about the virus, for one group of people there was a pause – a respite. Along with much of the economy, the housing market was temporarily closed; landlords were blocked from pursuing evictions, and for the first time, if only for a moment, tenants could relax and call a home their own.

But the moment turned out to be bittersweet. Whether it is down to a backlash against lockdown regulations, or the simple knowledge among landlords that they can get away with it, tenants are now more likely than ever to be turfed out of their homes illegally.

According to tenants’ rights advisory group Safer Renting, which has been charting the rise of illegal evictions, a total of 7,778 households were illegally removed from their properties in 2021, up from just under 6,930 in 2020. Given the difficulty of obtaining accurate data, each calculation is likely to be a gross underestimate: the figures don’t take into account individuals who didn’t seek support, or who did not declare their circumstances to any council, charity or agency.