Putin ‘holding the world to ransom’ over food, says Liz Truss
The British foreign secretary also accuses the Russian leader of ‘weaponising’ hunger
Vladimir Putin is holding “the world to ransom” over food, Britain’s foreign minister Liz Truss has claimed.
Speaking on a trip to Bosnia, she also accused the Russian leader of “weaponising hunger” across the world.
Responding to a question about whether she supported lifting sanctions in exchange for grain exports from Ukraine, the foreign minister responded: “It is completely appalling that Putin is trying to hold the world to ransom, and he is essentially weaponising hunger and lack of food amongst the poorest people around the world,.”
